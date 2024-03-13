Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $12,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,465. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

