Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Paychex by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after buying an additional 170,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

PAYX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average of $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

