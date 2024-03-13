Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.38. 2,528,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,345. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.99. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.