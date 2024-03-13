Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.41

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.411 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $81.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

