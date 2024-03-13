SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Up 239.6% in February

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the February 14th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 254,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. SAI.TECH Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

