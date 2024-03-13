SALT Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $26,295.57 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation.

