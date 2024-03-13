Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $9,781.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.00 or 0.05462318 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00019262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00018756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,678,918,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,288,582 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

