Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Scott’s Liquid Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 6,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

