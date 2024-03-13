Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sega Sammy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 9,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,789. Sega Sammy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

About Sega Sammy

Further Reading

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

