SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 97.2% in February

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the February 14th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of LEDS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

