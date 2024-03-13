Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Shares Down 8%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Serica Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.
About Serica Energy
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
