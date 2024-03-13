SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHF Stock Performance

SHFSW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 2,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. SHF has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

