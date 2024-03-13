SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SHF Stock Performance
SHFSW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 2,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. SHF has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
About SHF
Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.