Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.83

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Shimizu Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties.

