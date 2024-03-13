Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.90

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

Shares of SHOE opened at GBX 244 ($3.13) on Wednesday. Shoe Zone has a 1 year low of GBX 197.55 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 294 ($3.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.80 million, a P/E ratio of 828.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.56.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

Shoe Zone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.