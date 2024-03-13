Short Interest in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Decreases By 50.0%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

1st Colonial Bancorp Price Performance

FCOB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

