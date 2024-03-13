Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Rises By 237.8%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 237.8% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ATGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 22,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,116. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

