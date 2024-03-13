Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 88.0%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 14th total of 550,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,666,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 1,132,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,545. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. Analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAYRY

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.