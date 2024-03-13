Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Declines By 95.9%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 14th total of 281,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 867,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chanson International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Chanson International has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.