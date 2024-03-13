Short Interest in China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Expands By 100.0%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

Shares of China Resources Power stock remained flat at $29.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. China Resources Power has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

