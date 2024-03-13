Short Interest in China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Expands By 100.0%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
China Resources Power Stock Performance
Shares of China Resources Power stock remained flat at $29.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. China Resources Power has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
About China Resources Power
