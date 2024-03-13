Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Drops By 71.9%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 14th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 125,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,604. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,442.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 477,746 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 435,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 290,785 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 319,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 592,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 247,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,415 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

