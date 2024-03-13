Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Declines By 83.3%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Price Performance

CUBT stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,634. Curative Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

About Curative Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.