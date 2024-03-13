Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Decreases By 96.0%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 14th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.05. 72,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,566. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $1.5551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.37.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

