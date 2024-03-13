Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Declines By 45.9%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 14th total of 1,704,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 922.5 days.

EVGGF traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.36. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $137.15.

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

