Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Declines By 45.9%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 14th total of 1,704,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 922.5 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
EVGGF traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.36. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $137.15.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.