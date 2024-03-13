Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Drops By 75.6%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,735 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

NYSE FPL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 102,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,916. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

