Short Interest in GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Decreases By 99.6%

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 14th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

OTCMKTS GSTC traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 4,406,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,128,923. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. It offers Amethyst, a compound intended to treat neurodegeneration. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021.

