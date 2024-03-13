Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Declines By 41.0%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 14th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Shares of EHMEF remained flat at $122.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. 63 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772. goeasy has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $129.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

