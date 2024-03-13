Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 91.2%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GBOOY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 26,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,339. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
