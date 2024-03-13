Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 91.2%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 26,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,339. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.