Short Interest in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Decreases By 95.5%

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the February 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IFIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,172. InFinT Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Get InFinT Acquisition alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InFinT Acquisition news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. sold 5,000 shares of InFinT Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFIN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.