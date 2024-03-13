Short Interest in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Grows By 162.8%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 162.8% from the February 14th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,055,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,921,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15,330.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 469,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 466,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 272,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 179,430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $5.60 on Wednesday, reaching $224.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,900. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $131.53 and a 12 month high of $240.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.27.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

