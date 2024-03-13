Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Decreases By 52.1%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the February 14th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Jackpot Digital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 27,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,569. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
About Jackpot Digital
