Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Decreases By 52.1%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the February 14th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 27,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,569. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

