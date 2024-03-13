Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Declines By 76.9%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOYJF remained flat at $19.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $19.00.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

