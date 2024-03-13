Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Declines By 76.9%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Kemira Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOYJF remained flat at $19.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $19.00.
About Kemira Oyj
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kemira Oyj
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.