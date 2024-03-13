Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Grows By 275.0%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KKOYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 15,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.