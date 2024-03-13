Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Increases By 321.1%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 718,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $57.60.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.