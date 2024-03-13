Short Interest in noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC) Declines By 78.4%

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the February 14th total of 764,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On noco-noco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in noco-noco during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of noco-noco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of noco-noco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

noco-noco Price Performance

NCNC remained flat at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 147,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,590. noco-noco has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About noco-noco

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

