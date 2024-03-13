Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Decreases By 79.7%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

NVZMY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

