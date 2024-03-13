Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Increases By 99.5%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of SEED traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,750. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
