Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Increases By 99.5%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEED traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,750. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

About Origin Agritech

(Get Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.