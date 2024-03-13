Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Decreases By 76.2%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the February 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PAVmed Stock Performance

PAVmed stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

