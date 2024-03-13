Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Increases By 365.4%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCRM remained flat at $10.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,630. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCRM. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

