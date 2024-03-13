Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Grows By 100.0%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY remained flat at C$16.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$9.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

