Short Interest in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Expands By 61.9%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. 1,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $29.21.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
