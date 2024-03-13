Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Expands By 279.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a growth of 279.8% from the February 14th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 23,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,423. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

