Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Grows By 51.3%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 14th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 281,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.66. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 888,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,695.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,156 shares of company stock valued at $346,823. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.