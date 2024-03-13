Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declines By 88.7%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the February 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of SGPYY stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 12,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5975 per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.