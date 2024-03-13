Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Expands By 311.4%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 311.4% from the February 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESPO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.5422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

