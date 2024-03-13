Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Expands By 311.4%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 311.4% from the February 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESPO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.5422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF
The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.
