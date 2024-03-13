SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Down 4.4%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 223,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 449,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $670.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $278,480. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SI-BONE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.