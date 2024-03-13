SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $206.88 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $206.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00017185 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00024718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,994.22 or 1.00025423 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00179670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,683,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,683,159.5575306 with 1,279,377,645.21663 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.21054821 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $281,453,889.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

