Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sinopharm Group Trading Down 4.0 %
SHTDY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.01.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.