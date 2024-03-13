Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Down 4.0 %

SHTDY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

