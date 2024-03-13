Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

