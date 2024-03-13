SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLM Trading Down 0.1 %

SLM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,221. SLM has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37.

SLM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.8552 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of SLM

About SLM

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

