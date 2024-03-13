Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Sells $228,559.32 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $228,559.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 630,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.14. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

